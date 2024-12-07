National

Rick Pitino dons replica sweater to honor legendary St. John's coach Lou Carnesecca

By Jeff Eisenberg, Yahoo Sports
NCAA Basketball: Kansas State at St. John Dec 7, 2024; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino wears a sweater in honor of the late Lou Carnesecca against the Kansas State Wildcats at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images (Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)
By Jeff Eisenberg, Yahoo Sports

One week after the death of Lou Carnesecca, Rick Pitino found the perfect way to honor the legendary St. John's men's basketball coach.

Pitino had his tailor create a replica of the iconic sweater that Carnesecca wore as a good luck charm during St. John’s 1985 Final Four season.

When he stepped onto the floor before St. John’s 88-71 victory over Kansas State on Saturday afternoon, a smiling Pitino opened his sports jacket to display the custom-made sweater fans at Carnesecca Arena. The crowd loved the tribute, as did St. John’s fans on social media.

The garish red, blue and brown “V” sweater was originally a gift to Carnesecca from an Italian Olympic team coach. He first wore it throughout a 19-game winning streak during the 1984-85 season, a streak that included a 66-65 victory at No. 1 Georgetown.

When Georgetown came to Madison Square Garden for the rematch on January 26, 1985, Hoyas coach John Thompson had a surprise for Carnesecca. He kept his jacket buttoned until just before tipoff when he revealed that he was wearing a replica of Carnesecca’s sweater underneath.

Patrick Ewing and Georgetown routed Chris Mullin and St. John’s 85-69 that day. Ever since, that has been known as “the sweater game.”

Carnesecca entered the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992, the same year that he retired from coaching. He led St. John’s to a 526-200 overall record and to 18 NCAA tournament appearances in 24 seasons.

Carnesecca’s death came barely a month before what would have been his 100th birthday. Saturday’s St. John’s game was the program’s first since Carnesecca’s passing.

St. John’s players paid tribute to Carnesecca with a special jersey patch resembling his famous sweater and with warm-ups bearing his name.

St. John’s also held a pregame moment of silence for Carnesecca and played a video tribute.

Earlier in the week, Pitino described Carnesecca as “an iconic St. John’s man.”

“His coaching expertise was as good as anyone in basketball,” Pitino said “but the man he was surpassed that. Rest in peace, Looie. We will miss you so much.”

0

Most Read