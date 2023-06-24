Rickie Fowler posts 10-under 60 at Traveler's Championship so surge into contention for a 2nd straight week

A week after carding the most birdies ever in a single U.S. Open, Rickie Fowler is still on a heater.

Fowler carded eight birdies and an eagle on Saturday at TPC River Highlands to surge into contention at the Travelers Championship.

He had a shot at an elusive 59, but his birdie chip off the fringe on his final hole came to rest within two feet of the hole. He knocked in the gimme putt to settle for a 60 that left him at 15-under through three rounds and in third place when his day was done. There were no blemishes on his card.

The 60 was the second of the week at TPC River Highlands. Denny McCarthy likewise came up inches away from a 59 on Thursday to score an opening-round 60. Only 12 players in Tour history have broken 60. Scottie Scheffler remains the last to achieve the feat with his 59 at the 2020 Northern Trust.

Fowler started Saturday on the back nine and recorded birdies on 12 and 13 to get to 7-under. He finished his opening nine with birdies on 17 and 18 to make the turn at 30. He then recorded his third and fourth straight birdies on 1 and 2 to move to 7-under for the day. He saved his most impressive shot of the day for No. 6.

Fowler's second shot on the par-5 set him up with a chip shot to potentially set up a birdie attempt. Instead he put it in the hole from off the green to move to 9-under on the day and bring history into play.

A birdie on 8 left him at 10-under and a birdie away from 59. But his approach on the par-4 9th rolled off the green and onto the fringe, forcing him to chip instead of putt for his shot at golf lore. The 60 still stood as his career-best score.

A five-time winner on Tour, Fowler hasn't recorded a victory since the 2019 Waste Management Open. He'll hope to get back into the win column on Sunday thanks to his big moving day on Saturday.