Rockies claim the worst April record in MLB history despite snapping 8-game losing streak vs. Braves

A narrow 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday could not save the Colorado Rockies from claiming the worst April record in the history of Major League Baseball.

After its 8-2 loss on Tuesday, Colorado bounced back, putting an end to an eight-game skid and giving them a 5-25 record.

Last season, the Chicago White Sox finished with the worst record in modern baseball but still tallied six victories by the end of April.

According to The Athletic, the Rockies are on pace to lose 135 games, 14 more than Chicago's 121 losses last year.

Although the Rockies are not known as a winning franchise, their disastrous start this season boasts a catastrophic drop from previous years. In their 33 years as a team, Colorado has only nine winning seasons, and has only made the playoffs five times. The Rockies' most successful season was in 2007, when they were swept by the Red Sox in the World Series.

At the pace they are moving, the Rockies could give the 1899 Cleveland Spiders a run for their money. That Spiders team holds the worst record in MLB history, 20-134, and went 7-22 in their first 29 games.

"Guys are angry. Guys are pissed. All the adjectives you want to throw out there," Rockies manager Bud Black said, according to The Athletic. "These guys are professional baseball players who want to win games and want to do well, and it just hasn't happened as a group. We just don't have enough guys playing well."

Fortunately for the Rockies, they have five months to try to turn their season around. Colorado will begin its next series against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.