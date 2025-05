Ronald Acuña Jr.s return was worth the wait.

In his first game since tearing his ACL nearly a year ago, the Atlanta Braves star clubbed a homer on the first pitch he saw from San Diego Padres starter Nick Pivetta.

HE IS BACK.



Ronald Acuña Jr. homers on the first pitch he sees! pic.twitter.com/LZgwO3b8kZ — MLB (@MLB) May 23, 2025

