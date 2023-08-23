Rookie quarterback check-in, Chris Jones holdout, teams who changed our mind

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

It's an exciting week in the NFL, and Charles McDonald and Frank Schwab are here to give their analysis on all the latest news. Will Levis has a lifetime mayonnaise sponsorship, Chris Jones is threatening to hold out deep into the regular season, Jonathan Taylor is seeking a trade, Baker Mayfield has been named the starter and the Baltimore Ravens lost their 24-game preseason win streak. Later, the duo each give a team that's changed their minds through their surprising play this preseason and check in on each of the rookie quarterbacks (plus Jordan Love) as the preseason starts to come to a close.

6:00 - Kansas City Chiefs star DT Chris Jones has threatened to continue his holdout up to Week 8 of the regular season, which would cost him close to $10M in fines. Charles and Frank agree this likely a bluff for leverage, and they believe the contract could get done before the start of the season, even if it's not for the #30M+ that Jones is likely seeking.

12:40 - Jonathan Taylor has been given permission to seek a trade. The hosts discuss some potential landing spots, although Charles is pretty convinced that Indianapolis is the best place for him to be. Frank would love to see the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills or even the Cincinnati Bengals make a play for the star RB.

22:55 - Baker Mayfield has been named the starting QB for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a drawn-out competition. The Buccaneers are not likely to compete for much this year given Tom Brady's massive dead cap hit, even in a weak NFC South.

32:35 - Teams that have changed our minds this preseason: Frank points out the Pittsburgh Steelers, as their offense looks to have taken a significant step under second-year QB Kenny Pickett. Charles likes what he's seen from the Washington Commanders, who have a loaded roster capable of making noise in the NFC East if QB Sam Howell can perform.

39:50 - Jordan Love has been balling out so far this preseason for the Green Bay Packers. Frank thinks the Packers roster has been underrated this offseason, and that Love is capable of being a top-15 QB or better this year. That could be enough to win the NFC North.

46:10 - Rookie QB check-in: It's been hard to evaluate Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young so far, as his offensive line hasn't been able to protect him. That's a major concern heading into the season. Houston Texans rookie C.J. Stroud has struggled a bit so far, and he's looked uncomfortable in the pocket. Charles thinks he needs to relax and settle into the Houston offense. Anthony Richardson has been lighting it up for the Indianapolis Colts, and Frank thinks a Cam Newton-like rookie season isn't off the table for him, as he can use his amazing size and speed to produce.

