Royals & Tigers take Game 2, Aaron Judge's postseason struggles, Manny Machado beef | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

For the first time since the inception of the divisional series round, all four series have started with splits, as we see the ALDS change scenes from the Bronx to Kansas City and from Cleveland to Detroit, with each team having a game in hand.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the Kansas City Royals silencing the New York Yankees bats on Tuesday night, as well as the postgame comments from Jazz Chisholm Jr. about the Royals getting “lucky” in Game 2 and if it’s time to worry about Aaron Judge’s career in the postseason. The guys also get into the incredible game-winning home run from Kerry Carpenter that helped the Detroit Tigers even their series with the Cleveland Guardians.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jake and Jordan discuss the incident involving Manny Machado throwing a ball by the Los Angeles Dodgers' dugout, coming close to hitting manager Dave Roberts and why the teams' comments were questionable. They then take a look at the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies picking up their series at Citi Field and if Alec Bohm will be able to find his groove before it's too late.

(2:50) - Tigers take Game 2

(20:55) - Royals even up ALDS with Yankees

(25:05) - Aaron Judge’s postseason struggles

(30:09) - Jazz Chisholm’s “lucky” quote

(37:04) - Manny Machado-Dave Roberts incident

(44:32) - Phillies-Mets shifts to Queens

