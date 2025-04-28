Severe weather forecast: Millions in the central U.S. are at risk of damaging winds, hail and tornadoes today

Multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms are expected across the central U.S. on Monday, some capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and strong tornadoes , forecasters say.

According to the National Weather Service, the region most at risk for severe weather stretches from Iowa to Wisconsin, with Des Moines, Iowa, and Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minn., among the major cities in its path.

When are the storms expected to arrive?

“The most dangerous period is likely during the late afternoon and evening when strong tornado potential should be maximized,” the weather service said.

The weather service's Storm Prediction Center has put the risk of severe storms in the Twin Cities area at a level 4 out of 5, with tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds and frequent lightning likely.

The city of Minneapolis issued an alert urging residents to be prepared to seek shelter immediately if a tornado warning is issued.

"Regardless of the risk level, an episode of dangerous weather is likely today, with all hazards possible," the NWS Twin Cities office said .

‘Multiday outbreak’

The system is part of a "multiday outbreak" of severe storms that could impact tens of millions of Americans from the southern Plains to the Northeast, according to Accuweather .

On Tuesday, the threat of severe weather will shift east, with portions of the Ohio Valley and Northeast at risk of large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Among the cities that could see impacts: Buffalo, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Detroit and Pittsburgh, per Accuweather.

On Wednesday, a second system capable of producing severe weather will enter the Plains, with millions from northern Texas to southern Missouri bracing for the potential of large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

Flash flooding is also possible as rounds of storms are expected to bring heavy rainfall, with up to five inches of rain possible in some areas.