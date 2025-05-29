Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's dad steals show, hams it up with WCF MVP trophy in postgame celebration

Proud papa John Haliburton has stolen the show as the parent of the playoffs.

Vaughn Alexander would like to have a word. The father of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was on site Wednesday night as his son led the Thunder into the NBA Finals with a dominant Game 5 win over Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals. He was glowing after the win.

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander was named Western Conference finals MVP via unanimous vote after he scored 31-plus points in each of Oklahoma City's wins, including a 34-point, eight-assist, seven-rebound effort in Wednesday's clincher.

When the dust settled on the postgame ceremony, Gilgeous-Alexander gathered on the court with family and friends, including his dad. His dad got a hold of the MVP trophy. And we wouldn't let go.

"You actin' like it's yours." 😂



SGA and his dad with the WCF MVP trophy 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xF3pbZavd2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 29, 2025

"You're acting like it's yours," Gilgeous-Alexander said with smile as Alexander held the trophy while the pair posed for a photo. Alexander didn't respond by giving it back.

He pretended to stash it in his pocket the held on to it for another photo, this time with friends and family. Keep watching for the one-handed trophy toss at the end.

Papa Alexander is proud, indeed, and soaking up the moment of his son's greatest career triumph. There's no word yet if Gilgeous-Alexander has gotten the trophy back.