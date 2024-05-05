National

Shohei Ohtani punctuates Dodgers sweep of Braves with 2 home runs in series finale

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 05: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts to his two run home run during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on May 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers struck emphatically first in an early-season matchup of NL favorites.

Sparked by two home runs from Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves, 5-1 on Sunday. The win completed a three-game sweep of the Braves in the first matchup of the season between the NL's top contenders.

Los Angeles secured Friday's series opener with a 4-3 win in 11 innings then rolled over Atlanta with an 11-2 victory on Saturday.

On Sunday, Ohtani got the scoring started with a two-run home run off Braves ace Max Fried in the first inning.

He then capped the scoring with a solo shot in the ninth to secure the 5-1 win.

