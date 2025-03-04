Should Devin Booker demand a trade from the Phoenix Suns? | The Kevin O'Conner Show

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

With the Phoenix Suns looking like they're on the brink of a rebuild, there's more to think about than Kevin Durant's future. Is it also time for Devin Booker to consider leaving Phoenix for a true shot at a championship? Kevin O'Connor raises the question on the latest episode of "The Kevin O'Connor Show."

The rumors swirling around Phoenix draw attention. With Durant possibly on the trading block this summer and Bradley Beal no longer the star he once was, the future feels clouded for the Suns. As KOC frames it, "You can't be wasting these years in your prime if you're Devin Booker." Booker's dilemma is clear; at 28, his prime years shouldn't be spent in the shadows rebuilding in a post KD-Beal world.

O'Connor dissects Phoenix's current situation, painting a somber picture of a potentially hollow future. "With Durant likely on his way out and Beal's trade options limited," he said, "Phoenix may be prepping for more than just a roster reset.” Such a shakeup, O’Connor explains, leaves Booker handling an impossible load, one he might no longer wish to carry.

Could Phoenix plug these gaps seamlessly? Doubtful. Booker's skills are undeniable; his ability unmatched among NBA’s elites, but solo acts don't win championships. The Suns' assets — unproven youth and uncertain new acquisitions — don’t scream contention.

Across the landscape, tantalizing opportunities await. Houston beckons — already having enquired about Booker — with a treasure trove of picks and potential. Detroit offers another enticing backdrop. For Booker, it means returning to Michigan, where his family and heart reside. Pairing with Cade Cunningham could be a game-changer, offering a potential avenue back to NBA Finals competition.

“Options abound,” O’Connor emphasizes, hinting at the allure for Booker far beyond Phoenix’s skyline.

