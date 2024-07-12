Siegfried & Roy's tiger show called the Mirage its home. As the Las Vegas hotel shutters, photos show the iconic residency's legacy.

It will be the end of an era on the Las Vegas strip when the Mirage closes its doors for good on July 17 — with plans to reopen as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas in spring 2027.

When the Mirage opened in November 1989, it opened a new chapter for Las Vegas, one defined by world-class entertainment like the late legendary duo Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn, whose iconic act, Siegfried & Roy, became synonymous with the hotel’s legacy.

From 1990 to 2003, the master illusionists and their white tigers captivated audiences from around the world. With their breathtaking blend of magic, theatrics and animal artistry, the German-born entertainers pushed the boundaries of live performance, ultimately defining the glitz and glamour of '90s Las Vegas.

The duo signed a five-year, $57.5 million contract with the Mirage in 1987, three years before the hotel and casino opened. Once their residency began, Siegfried & Roy were an instant success and generated tens of millions of dollars per year, according to the New York Times. In 2001, they signed a lifetime contract with the casino.

The magic came to an abrupt end in October 2003 when, after 5,750 performances, Horn was mauled by one of their white tigers after suffering a stroke on stage. As the duo told ABC News in 2019, they believe the tiger was trying to protect Horn, not attack him, when it grabbed him by the neck and dragged him offstage.

The curtains closed after the tragic incident, but the performers didn't leave Vegas forever. In 2009, they returned for their final performance at the Bellagio before retiring for good. Horn died in 2020 at age 75. Fischbacher died in 2021 at age 81.

Here’s a look back at their legendary residency at the Mirage through the decades.