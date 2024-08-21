Sky's Angel Reese partners with Reese's Pieces to create perfect logo mashup collection

If you thought the perfect athlete-product collaboration didn't exist, allow Angel Reese to change your mind.

The Chicago Sky rookie has partnered with Reese's, the peanut butter-filled candy that shares her last name, to create the Angel Reese x Reese's Pieces Logo Collection. The first drop was released on Wednesday and contains hats, sweatshirts, t-shirts, and cropped tees with the "Reese's Angel" logo on the front, as well as a themed Reese jersey.

To the Reese’s Pieces, y’all made this happen! Shop our limited edition Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection on https://t.co/AwOamxss3O NOW! Stay tuned for 2 more drops to come. WE LOVE YOU ALL!!! @reeses 🍫🧩 #REESESPIECES #officialpartnership pic.twitter.com/HuLAg7EXpZ — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) August 21, 2024

With her Reebok collection and this dropping my wallet is about to hate me pic.twitter.com/QL0cUBKocy — M ⁵ (@moooopal) August 21, 2024

In retrospect, the partnership makes so much sense. But it all started with a post on X from Reese following the Sky's win over the Indiana Fever on June 25.

Reese’s pieces where yall at????? — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) June 26, 2024

Fans took the ball and ran with it. They bombarded the Reese's X account with calls to at least acknowledge the WNBA star's mention, and began calling themselves Reese's Pieces. Reese's (which is owned by Hershey) responded a few days later with the perfect graphic: a Reese's Piece wearing a sweatband, just like Reese herself.

Where are we? Just following our favorite player. pic.twitter.com/4ZKNaPVuU1 — REESE'S (@reeses) June 28, 2024

A few days after the social media exchange between her and the brand, Reese wore a pair Reese's cleats designed by Marvin Baroota. They featured her name, the classic Reese's colors of orange, yellow, and black, and a big peanut butter cup on the left toe.

Now, two months later, the collection is real, and Reese knows exactly who to thank: the fans, AKA her Reese's Pieces.

"The fans really made this happen," Reese told Boardroom. "This collection is for my Reese's Pieces — who've been with me every step of the way."

Reese already has a Reebok collection, and her experience with that helped her be ready for this new collaboration. While her focus has remained on speed and making sure she gets products out to her fans as soon as she can, she said she's learned so much about building a personal brand and aligning with companies who "reflect who I am on and off the court."

But it's about more than brands and companies and products. Reese is continuing to fulfill her lifelong dreams, and this perfect partnership with Reese's is another step on her journey.

“This is definitely one of those ‘pinch-me’ moments, where everything feels like it is coming full circle.”