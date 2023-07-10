Summer League 2023: Amin Elhassan & Dan Titus | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Vincent Goodwill is joined first by Amin Elhassan, and later by Dan Titus, to discuss Victor Wembanyama’s impressive 2nd game at Summer League and (of course) the Damian Lillard trade rumor mill.

Vincent Goodwill is back with another episode of Good Word with Goodwill, this time from the concourse of the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas following Victor Wembanyama's 2nd Summer League game.

Amin Elhassan joins Vince for the first half to the episode, talking about what he saw from Wembanyama, why he think Gregg Popovich is going to coach for years to come, what the status is of the Damian Lillard trade, and who the NBA Cup tournament is really for.

Yahoo Sports fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus joins the show next and uses his insight to tell us which rookies to draft, and which to avoid, as well as which players he suspects will have big jumps (or falls) in their fantasy performance in the upcoming season.

