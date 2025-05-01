Suns reportedly promote Brian Gregory to general manager as crucial offseason decision on Kevin Durant looms

The Phoenix Suns are relying on a familiar name to lead them forward. The team will reportedly promote vice president Brian Gregory into the general manager role, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Phoenix Suns are naming a new head of basketball operations, promoting vice president Brian Gregory as the franchise’s new general manager, sources tell ESPN. James Jones, the Suns GM since 2019, will transition to a role as senior advisor for the franchise. pic.twitter.com/UDaxercJIg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 1, 2025

Gregory, who coached a handful of college-basketball teams, joined the Suns in 2024. The team's previous general manager, James Jones, will move into an advisor role with the franchise.

