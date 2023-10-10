Teams who should sell at the deadline with Damien Woody | The Exempt List

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Charles McDonald is joined by 12-year NFL veteran and two-time Super Bowl champion Damien Woody to give their biggest takeaways from NFL Week 5, including Sean Payton getting humbled by the New York Jets as the Denver Broncos reach a new low point, Micah Parsons' bold comments about how the Dallas Cowboys are on the San Francisco 49ers' level even after a big loss, Brock Purdy's MVP-caliber start to the season and how C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are making the Carolina Panthers look bad.

Later, Charles and Damien look at three 1-4 teams who should consider selling their valuable assets at the trade deadline. The group discuss the Minnesota Vikings and whether or not Kirk Cousins should be moved given Justin Jefferson's injury, the New York Giants and whether or not they should start selling given their disastrous offensive line situation and the Denver Broncos and if Sean Payton could go one and done as head coach if their season continues in this direction.

Charles finishes off the show by listening to some voicemails from listeners on the Baltimore Ravens, the rookie wide receivers, the Jacksonville Jaguars and QB power rankings.

2:00 - Sean Payton gets humbled. The Broncos have hit a new low point.

7:40 - Cowboys vs. 49ers recap: Micah Parsons' comments, Brock Purdy's elite play, buying or selling the Cowboys as contenders

24:25 - C.J. Stroud and the Texans are making the Panthers look bad.

28:55 - Should the Minnesota Vikings sell? Could Kirk Cousins be on the move?

34:15 - Is it possible for the New York Giants to recover their season given the situation along the offensive line?

45:15 - Could Sean Payton go one and done as Broncos head coach? Who do the Broncos have to sell?

52:20 - Charles responds to voicemails from the listeners. Submit your own question to be answered on the pod at Speakpipe.com/ZeroBlitz

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."