Teen shot and killed by police in upstate New York, authorities say

UTICA, N.Y. — (AP) — An officer in upstate New York shot and killed a teen fleeing while pointing a replica gun, police said Saturday.

The shooting happened Friday night after officers in Utica stopped two youths at around 10:18 p.m.

One of them fled and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the officers, according to a statement by the Utica Police Department.

One of the officers fired a single shot at the teen, who was taken to Wynn Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers later recovered a replica GLOCK 17 Gen 5 handgun with a detachable magazine from the scene, the statement said.

"Photos of the weapon will be disseminated,” the statement said.

A department spokesperson didn't respond to phone and email messages seeking more information about the weapon, which police characterized as a pellet gun during a news conference early Saturday.

Police have not released the identities of the officer or the youth who was 13 years old and of Asian descent, according to the statement.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased juvenile, as well as our officers involved in this incident,” the statement said.

Police said over the next several days they will be releasing a report providing a “comprehensive overview of the events” as well as the full body camera footage from the involved officers.

The department said it is also aware of a video circulating on social media of the incident but warned that it does not portray the incident in its entirety.

State law requires the state attorney general's office to lead the investigation into the shooting, the department said. Police will also be conducting its own internal investigation.

Spokespersons for state Attorney General Letitia James' office didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.

“We again offer our condolences to the family of the deceased juvenile during this very difficult time, as well as the many lives that this has now permanently changed within our community," the police department said.

