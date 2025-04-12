Tennessee moving on from QB Nico Iamaleava, coach Josh Heupel tells team: Report

Tennessee is reportedly moving on from quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Head coach Josh Heupel informed players of the decision during a team meeting on Saturday morning, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Iamaleava did not attend practice and meetings on Friday amid reports that he wanted to renegotiate his NIL deal with the program. (Iamaleava's father disputed a report by On3.)

Tennessee is playing its Orange & White spring game on Saturday.

This is a breaking news story will be updated with more information.