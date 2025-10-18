Third-floor balcony in Cincinnati collapses, sending multiple people to the hospital

CINCINNATI — A balcony on the third floor of a building in Cincinnati collapsed Friday evening, sending multiple people to the hospital, including a person who was in critical condition, according to the city's fire department.

Officials are investigating the collapse, Frank McKinley, Cincinnati fire chief, told WKRC-TV.

It was not immediately clear the number of people on the balcony when it collapsed or how many people were injured.

In photos and video posted online, a balcony can be seen on the ground as emergency officials work nearby.

