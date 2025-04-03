Thunder Tracker: Oklahoma City's chase for 70 wins is still alive with six games to go

The Oklahoma City Thunder locked in the No. 1 seed in the West a couple of weeks ago, but they still have something to play for before the playoffs begin. At 64-12 with six games to go in the regular season, the Thunder could join the 70-win club — which includes only the 2015-16 Warriors and 1995-96 Bulls — if they win out.

OKC is currently on an 11-game winning streak and has won 18 of its past 19 games. Since the All-Star break, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Co. have lost only twice: home games against the Timberwolves on Feb. 24 and the Nuggets on March 10. BetMGM currently gives the Thunder +300 odds of reaching the 70-win mark.

Here's a look at OKC's remaining schedule and where the Thunder currently rank among teams with the most wins in a single season in NBA history.

OKC's remaining schedule

Fri., April 4: @ Houston, 8 p.m. ETOKC leads season series 3-1

Sun., April 6: vs. LA Lakers, 3:30 p.m. ETOKC leads season series 1-0

Tue., April 8: vs. LA Lakers, 8 p.m. ETOKC leads season series 1-0

Wed., April 9: @ Phoenix, 10 p.m. ETOKC leads season series 2-0

Fri., April 11: @ Utah, 9:30 p.m. ETOKC leads season series 3-0

Sun., April 13: @ New Orleans, 3:30 p.m. ETOKC leads season series 3-0

Most wins in NBA history, single season

73: Golden State Warriors, 2015-16

72: Chicago Bulls, 1995-96

69: Los Angeles Lakers, 1971-72

69: Chicago Bulls, 1996-97

68: Philadelphia 76ers, 1966-67

68: Boston Celtics, 1972-73

The 2024-25 Thunder currently rank tied for 22nd with 64 wins with six games to go. Seven teams reached 67 wins; four teams finished with 66 wins; and four teams achieved 65 wins.