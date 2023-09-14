Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs. Philadelphia Eagles tonight

Fall and football are finally here. Week 1 of the 2023 NFL football season opened with a match between the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs, and closed out with a shockingJets vs. Bills game. Up next, it's time for the return of Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. Week 2 opens with the Minnesota Vikings vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch the first Thursday Night Football game of the season: Vikings vs. Eagles, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch Thursday Night Football:

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

TV channel/streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Which teams are playing Thursday Night Football this week?

Thursday Night Football kicks off this week with the the Minnesota Vikings vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, streaming live on Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 14 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Here's the complete schedule for Thursday Night Football during the 2023 NFL season.

What channel is the Vikings vs. Eagles game on?

Thursday night's Vikings at Eagles game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to stream the Vikings vs. Eagles game?

