Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders game tonight

Tonight, Thursday Night Football returns to Amazon Prime Video to kick off Week 5 of the NFL season. This week, the Chicago Bears visit the Washington Commanders. The Commanders (2-2) are coming off their second straight defeat, meanwhile the Bears' losing streak has reached a franchise-record 14 games. Ready to watch some football? Here's how to watch Thursday Night Football this week, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch Thursday Night Football:

Date: Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Chicago Bears at Washington Commanders

TV channel/streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Which teams are playing Thursday Night Football this week?

This week on Thursday Night Football, the Chicago Bears play the Washington Commanders, streaming live on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 5 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Here's the complete schedule for Thursday Night Football during the 2023 NFL season.

What channel is the Bears vs. Commanders game on?

Thursday night's Bears at Commanders game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Where to stream the Bears vs. Commanders game?

