Timberwolves-Thunder: Anthony Edwards fined $50K for dropping F bomb while talking about Minnesota's Game 1 loss

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
Another day, another fine for Anthony Edwards.

This time it's for $50,000 The infraction? Edwards dropped an F bomb during his postgame news conference Tuesday after his Minnesota Timberwolves lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.

Edwards used the language while talking about a night in which he attempted just 13 field goals. It aired live on ESPN and drew the ire of the NBA's league office.

Here's the moment that got Edwards in trouble. If not clear from the context, the audio is NSFW.

This story will be updated.

