Titans star Derrick Henry reportedly placed in concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's game

Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry is reportedly in the NFL's concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's game with an injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Henry sustained the injury during the fourth quarter of the team's 31-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. After being evaluated in the blue tent on the sideline, Henry walked to the locker room without a helmet and did not return to the game. Rookie Tyjae Spears took over for Henry the rest of the way.

The injury could put Henry's status in question for Week 14, when the Titans take on the Miami Dolphins. Henry will have an extra day to recover, as the teams play Monday night.

Prior to the injury, Henry was in the midst of a dominant effort against Indianapolis. He ran for 102 yards on 22 carries and scored two touchdowns. Henry also caught one pass for 18 yards. Spears put up similar numbers once he got into the game, rushing for 75 yards on 16 carries.

Henry, who signed a four-year, $50 million extension in 2020, is in the final year of that deal with the Titans. He's produced at a high level in his walk year, rushing for 841 yards and 8 touchdowns in 12 games.

Henry will be eligible to return to action once he makes it through the league's concussion protocol. It's possible he'll miss the team's game against the Dolphins, though that's not guaranteed. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave left the team's game in Week 12 with a concussion, but was able to clear protocol and play in Week 13.

If Henry is unable to play, Spears should get the bulk of the work in the backfield.