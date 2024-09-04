Todd Bowles drops poker face to express enthusiasm for upcoming Bucs season: 'You always have the butterflies'

Todd Bowles is generally not one to wear his heart on his sleeve — or anywhere else, for that matter.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach is well known for his calm demeanor and stoicism from his decade-plus on NFL sidelines. It's rare to see him get worked up one way or the other.

He took a different tack on Wednesday. When asked at a news conference about his feelings regarding Sunday's season opener against the Washington Commanders, Bowles let it all hang out.

This will become a meme. Todd Bowles when asked how a stoic coach like him feels on opening day. pic.twitter.com/i52BGS987e — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 4, 2024

"It's exciting," Bowles proclaimed, while slamming his hands on the podium.

He and the Bucs press corps then broke out in laughter, everyone in on the joke.

"That's a meme, coach," one reporter off camera responded as Bowles continued to smile.

Bowles then continued with his answer.

"You always have the butterflies when you go out there," he continued. "I mean, it's opening day in the NFL."

Laughter continued to ensue, from both Bowles and media members in attendance.

It was a rare moment of public emotional candor from the Bucs coach that's indicative of the buzz that comes with the start of a fresh season for all NFL 32 teams, the media that cover them and their fans. Few times are more hopeful for teams across the NFL than the moments leading up to opening day.

While uncommon, Wednesday wasn't the first time we've seen Bowles let loose. He let out a similar scream during a 2017 news conference while the head coach of the New York Jets.

When your Friday press conference wraps up in record time. #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/UKCRzKsvsx — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 8, 2017

The occasion that day? Reporters had run out of questions to ask him.