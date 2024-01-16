Trail Blazers lose guard Shaedon Sharpe for two weeks due to abdominal strain

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without guard Shaedon Sharpe for at least two weeks after he suffered a lower abdominal strain on Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Sharpe, the seventh-overall pick in the 2022 draft, has now missed seven games this season, including the Trail Blazers' games against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Out of the 32 games that Sharpe has played, he's started in 25. The 20 year old is averaging 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in said contests.

Based on Portland's schedule, Sharpe is expected to miss at least the next four games against the Brooklyn Nets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers and Thunder. The Trail Blazers are 10-29 and don't play again until Wednesday when they welcome the Nets to town.