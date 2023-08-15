Trump, 18 allies indicted on RICO charges in Georgia: Live updates

Former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies have been indicted by a grand jury in Georgia on criminal charges stemming from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's sprawling investigation into their attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in that state.

Trump has been charged with 13 counts — including a charge of violating Georgia's RICO (or Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act. You can read the full 41-count, 98-page indictment here.

At a press conference in Atlanta late Monday, Willis said the defendants have until noon on Aug. 25 to surrender.

Yahoo News is providing live updates, reactions and analysis in the blog below.