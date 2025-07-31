Turbulence injures passengers and forces Delta flight to land

A flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam was hit by serious turbulence Wednesday night, injuring passengers and forcing the flight to divert to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, according to Delta.

The airline said that medical staff met the flight and 25 passengers were taken to local hospitals for evaluation and treatment.

Serious injuries from in-flight turbulence are rare, but scientists say they may be becoming more common as climate change alters the jet stream.

A man was killed when a Singapore Airlines flight hit severe turbulence in May 2024, the first person to die from turbulence on a major airline in several decades.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.