UFC 294 roundup: Kamaru Usman loses short-notice fight vs. Islam Makhachev by majority decision

Kamaru Usman is one of the great fighters in the UFC, not just of the current time but of all time. But on Saturday, he could muster very little against Khamzat Chimaev, whose grappling, striking and striking defense were all on point in their middleweight bout in the co-main event of UFC 294 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Chimaev won a majority decision over Usman, the former welterweight champion, by scores of 29-27 twice and 28-28. Yahoo Sports had it 29-27 for Chimaev.

Illegal knee leads to disappointing no-contest

The light heavyweight bout between No. 2 Magomed Ankalaev and No. 7 Johnny Walker was living up to the hype in the early going before things got crazy.

After Walker missed a flying knee, he wound up on his knees with his back against the cage. Ankalaev threw some punches that landed on Walker’s face while he was trying to open room for a choke. Ankalaev tried to slide behind him and get his back, but Walker defended it by keeping his back against the cage.

Ankalaev gave up on the choke and threw a knee which was clearly illegal, as Walker was a downed opponent. Referee Dan Movahedi called time and brought the ringside physician in to check Walker.

He apparently asked Walker what country he was in, and Walker didn’t appear to answer. Then he asked Walker what round it was and again, there was no answer.

At that point, the doctor turned to Movahedi and said Walker wasn’t good enough to continue. Movahedi then waved it off.

The fighters tried to get at each other after the stoppage, forcing UFC CEO Dana White to get into the cage. White spoke to Walker and said, “We’ll figure it out,” referencing what to do about the disappointing finish.

The most likely scenario is a rematch after both are healthy and have had a chance to recover from making weight.

Aliskerov impresses with TKO of Alves

Ikram Aliskerov has built a reputation as one of the most dangerous middleweights in the world, and simply added to that Saturday by taking apart Warlley Alves.

Alves has everything he needs to be a legitimate contender at middleweight, and simply overwhelmed Alves, stopping him at 2:07 of the first round.

Aliskerov hurt Alves with a jab, sending the Brazilian wobbling back toward the cage. As Alves regained his balance, Aliskerov hit him with a flying knee, which essentially finished it. Alves slumped against the cage and Aliskerov fired punches until the referee stopped it.

It was an impressive performance for a man whose only loss came at the hands of Chimaev in 2019.

“I always aim to finish quickly,” Aliskerov said. “This is the second time I finished someone quickly in the first round. I’m looking for someone in the Top 10 [next].”

Nurmagomedov puts Gafurov to sleep

Said Nurmagomedov has one of the best guillotines in the UFC and he proved it by finishing Muin Gafurov in 73 seconds in the main card opener. Gafurov threw a left hook and a right hand, chasing Nurmagomedov, who was circling away trying to create distance.

When Gafurov threw the right, his head pressed into Nurmagomedov’s chest. He cinched the guillotine and Gafurov quickly tapped. However, it happened so quickly that referee Marc Goddard didn’t immediately see the tap.

Nurmagomedov felt Gafurov go out and released the choke before Goddard separated them.

He submitted Cody Stamman with the guillotine in 47 seconds at UFC 270.

Mokaev proves himself a flyweight contender

Muhammad Mokaev was 4-0 in the UFC entering his bout Saturday against No. 10 Tim Elliott. The 23-year-old was highly impressive throughout, and stamped himself a contender in a loaded division with an arm-triangle submission of former title challenger Tim Elliott at 3:03 of the third round.

Mokaev scooped Elliott and slammed him while they were near the cage. While in the air, he shifted his weight so he’d come down on top. He then quickly moved in to catch Elliott with the arm triangle. Elliott wasted little time in tapping his submission.

Mokaev showed great submission defense throughout the fight. Twice, Elliott caught him in guillotine chokes, both of which seemed deep, but Mokaev was patient and worked himself out of it.

He said he wanted a Top-10 opponent next and specifically mentioned Kai Kara-France. But pressed on it, he said he didn’t care and just wanted someone ranked higher than he is.

But then he quickly changed subjects.

“Forget about it. Forget about that,” he said while excitedly discussing his next opponent. “I just want to send peace around the world. Stay safe my brothers and sisters in Palestine. Everyone. Stay safe, my little brothers, kids, women. I just want to send peace around the world.”