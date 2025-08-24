University of South Carolina says no evidence of an active shooter on campus but search continues

COLUMBIA, S.C. — (AP) — Students at the University of South Carolina received an alert on Sunday about a possible active shooter near a library on the main campus in Columbia, but school officials soon said there was no evidence of an shooter but that a search continued and advised students to shelter in place. There were no immediate reports of any shots being fired.

The school sent the original alert shortly after 6:45 p.m. ordering students to evacuate the area near the Thomas Cooper Library, seek shelter and barricade themselves if necessary.

The alert described a white male suspect, approximately 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall, wearing black pants.

“Defend yourself if you encounter the suspect,” the alert states. “Obey public safety officials’ commands.”

The alert did not confirm that a shooting occurred. It was followed by another alert saying there was no evidence of an active shooter “at this time. Police are searching affected buildings. Please continue to shelter in place until there is an all clear.”

Approximately 38,000 students attend the school in the heart of the city that's home to nearly 145,000 people.

