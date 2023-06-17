U.S. Open: Cameron Young somehow saves par after his ball lands perfectly in a cart

LOS ANGELES — Technically, Cameron Young’s golf ball landed where it’s designed to go.

It’s just not where a ball is supposed to be when it’s in play.

Young hit his drive off the 10th hole at Los Angeles Country Club left of the fairway on Saturday afternoon, kicking off the second half of his third round at the U.S. Open. He wasn’t happy with the shot, and yelled out an expletive on the tee box before making his way down the bridge to get to the fairway.

By the time he got over into the trees near the cart path, a crowd had built up. An NBC reporter, standing there in disbelief, raised his hand and waved Young over to him.

Young's ball somehow bounced up and into a cart parked near the rope line and settled perfectly into the built-in golf ball holder.

Just watch:

"Nobody will believe this."



Cameron Young's tee shot ended up in a spot made for a ball. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/rGVYnSTGVj — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 17, 2023

“You can’t make that up,” the reporter said in disbelief as he waved over to Young.

Thankfully, Young didn’t have to play it as it lied.

He got a free drop and punched out to behind the green. Then, after what was a very chaotic journey, Young chipped up within 10 feet and converted the up-and-down to save what will go down as an all-time par.

Young started his day at 2-over on the week, which got him through the weekend right on the cutline for the first time at the U.S. Open. The 26-year-old has yet to win on the PGA Tour, but he has three top-10 finishes so far this season — including a runner-up performance at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and a T7 finish at the Masters in April.

Though he’s well back from the leaders on Saturday afternoon, Young par will undoubtedly be the save of the tournament.