US Open: Emma Navarro rallies from 5-1 second-set deficit to stun Paula Padosa for first trip to semifinals

Emma Navarro rallied from a 5-1 second-set deficit for a 6-2, 6-5 win over Spain's Paula Padosa in the US Open quarterfinal round on Tuesday.

Navarro advanced to Thursday's semifinal round, the deepest run the 13th-seeded American has ever made in a Grand Slam final.

Navarro took early control of the match, breaking Padosa on the first serve of the opening set. She then broke Padosa again to win the set, 6-2.

Padosa then broke Navarro's first serve of the second set and appeared to take control of the set with a second break en route to a 5-1 lead. But Navarro broke Padosa to cut her deficit to 5-3 and controlled the match from there en route to victory.