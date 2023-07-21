USA vs. Vietnam: How to watch the USWNT debut in the Women's World Cup 2023

US soccer fans, it's almost time for the the US Women's National Team (USWNT) to make their debut at the 2023 Women's World Cup. Are you ready? After taking home the past two World Cup trophies, (2019 and 2015) the USWNT kicks off their 2023 World Cup run with a game against Vietnam tonight. Thankfully, despite some inevitably awkward game times for American viewers, USA vs. Vietnam is scheduled for a 9 p.m. ET, making Team USA's first game relatively easy on fans. Here's everything you need to know about where to watch the USWNT's first 2023 World Cup game: USA vs. Vietnam, plus the full Women's World Cup schedule, where to stream World Cup games and more.

How to watch the Women's World Cup: USA vs. Vietnam:

Date: Friday, July 21

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Eden Park, Auckland, NZ

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Sling, Fubo

Livestream: VPN

When is the USWNT's first World Cup game?

Team USA plays their first game of the Women's World Cup on Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET.

What channel is the USA vs. Vietnam World Cup game on?

Since 2015, Fox has the English-language broadcast rights to the Women’s World Cup in the United States. Telemundo will broadcast the Spanish-language coverage. Both Networks will show each of the 64 games live.

Friday's USA vs. Vietnam game will air on Fox — which you may easily have access to over the air on your live TV channels (remember those?). Don't have access to live local Fox? Check out our recommendations to help you watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023.

How to watch the Women's World Cup: USA vs. Vietnam without cable:

How to watch the Women’s World Cup for free (sort of):

BBC and ITV will share coverage of the Women’s World Cup in 2023, with all 64 matches shown across the BBC network, on ITV and ITV 4. That means if you’re in the UK, you can also tune into World Cup coverage totally free on the BBC iPlayer or ITVX. But what if you're outside of the UK? Say, across the pond? Don’t worry, we’ve got a hack for you:

2023 Women’s World Cup full schedule:

All times Eastern.

Friday, July 21

Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland (1 a.m. on FS1)

Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group E: United States vs. Vietnam (9 p.m. on FOX)

Saturday, July 22

Group C: Zambia vs. Japan (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: England vs. Haiti (5:30 a.m. on FOX)

Group D: Denmark vs. China (8 a.m. on FOX)

Sunday, July 23

Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa (1 a.m. on FS1)

Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: France vs. Jamaica (6 a.m. on FOX)

Monday, July 24

Group G: Italy vs. Argentina (2 a.m. on FS1)

Group H: Germany vs. Morocco (4:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: Brazil vs. Panama (7 a.m. on FS1)

Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea (10 p.m. on FS1)

Tuesday, July 25

Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines (1:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway (4 a.m. on FS1)

Wednesday, July 26

Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica (1 a.m. on FS1)

Group C: Spain vs. Zambia (3:30 a.m, on FS1)

Group B: Canada vs. Ireland (8 a.m. on FS1)

Group E: United States vs. Netherlands (9 p.m. on FOX)

Thursday, July 27

Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. on FS1)

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa (8 p.m. on FS1)

Friday, July 28

Group D: England vs. Denmark (4:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: China vs. Haiti (7 a.m. on FS1)

Saturday, July 29

Group G: Sweden vs. Italy (3:30 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: France vs. Brazil (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica (8:30 a.m. on FOX)

Sunday, July 30

Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco (12:30 a.m. on FOX)

Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group A: Norway vs. Philippines (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group H: Germany vs. Colombia (5:30 a.m. on FS1)

Monday, July 31

Group C: Japan vs. Spain (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group B: Canada vs. Australia (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. on FS1)

Tuesday, August 1

Group E: Portugal vs. United States (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group D: China vs. England (7 a.m. on FOX)

Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark (7 a.m. on FS1)

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden (3 a.m. on FOX)

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy (3 a.m. on FS1)

Group F: Panama vs. France (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil (6 a.m. on FS1)

Thursday, August 3

Group H: South Korea vs. Germany (6 a.m. on FOX)

Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia (6 a.m. on FS1)

