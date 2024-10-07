USMNT announces additions to Mauricio Pochettino's staff ahead of first game as head coach

With Mauricio Pochettino's first game as USMNT head coach fast approaching, he'll have some new help on the sidelines. On Monday, U.S. Soccer announced the addition of five new staff members hired to assist Pochettino.

As it turns out, the new USMNT manager is not only bringing his vision to the team, he is also bringing his staff: Four of the five hires announced by U.S. Soccer have followed Pochettino throughout his career at several top European teams.

Pochettino's second-in-command will be Jesús Pérez as first assistant coach. He will also be joined by assistant coach Miguel "Miki" D'Agostino and goalkeeper coach Antonio "Toni" Jimenez.

Silvia Tuya Viñas, the only coach that has not previously worked with Pochettino, will serve as the USMNT's strength and conditioning coach. Viñas has a PhD in sport science and most recently worked with Liga F club FC Levante Badalona.

Pochettino's son, Sebastiano, will also join the staff as a sport scientist. Sebastiano Pochettino began working under his father at Tottenham in 2016, and followed him to PSG and Chelsea.

As part of the new additions to the coaching staff, Vincent Cavin — the assistant coach under Gregg Berhalter — and the USMNT have mutually agreed to part ways, according to U.S. Soccer.

Both Pérez and Jimenez joined Pochettino on the circuit following Pochettino's stint at La Liga club Espanyol. Pochettino spent time at Espanyol as a player before starting his managerial career there, coaching the club from 2009 to 2012. He then went on to coach at Southampton, Tottenham Hospur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea before joining the USMNT.

D'Agostino and Pochettino, meanwhile, go back even further, having played together in their native Argentina. D'Agostino coached for a few years in France and the United Arab Emirates before joining Pochettino at Espanyol.

Pochettino will make his coaching debut for the USMNT with a pair of friendlies this week. The U.S. will take on Panama in Austin on October 12, before traveling to Zapopan, Mexico to take on the Mexican national team away.