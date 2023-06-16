Video emerges that reportedly shows Conor McGregor leading rape accuser into bathroom at Heat arena

Content warning: This story contains depictions of alleged sexual assault.

Video allegedly showing Conor McGregor escorting his rape accuser to the bathroom at Kaseya Center in Miami has emerged, per TMZ.

The video appeared to show McGregor taking the woman by the hand and leading her to the bathroom at the arena. The woman, whose face is blurred out in the video, walked with McGregor. His security guards prevented others from following the pair into the bathroom.

McGregor was accused of forcing the woman to engage in oral sex and pushing the woman up against the wall in an attempt to sodomize her while the two were together in the bathroom. The woman's attorney sent letters to McGregor, the Miami Heat and the NBA. She is seeking settlement from all parties.

McGregor's reps called the allegations "false." Both the UFC and Heat said they were gathering more details on the alleged incident. The woman also met with Miami police, who are investigating her claims.

The alleged assault occurred following Game 4 of the NBA Finals. McGregor sat courtside at the event, and participated in an on-court stunt which sent the man who plays the Heat's mascot, Burnie, to the emergency room.

In the letters, the woman's attorney, Ariel Winters, said "NBA and Heat security helped separate the woman from her friend ... and then forced her into a restroom that McGregor and his security guard were already inside of," per TMZ.

The woman does not appear to be forced to walk with McGregor, at least initially. The pair are blocked by other patrons and security as the video continued. Another woman appeared to walk with the accuser at the beginning of the video, and can be seen walking away from the bathroom at the end of the clip. Security guards did stand by to prevent patrons from getting close to McGregor and the bathroom. While security doesn't appear to force either woman initially, it is difficult to see what happens as McGregor, the accuser and the other woman get closer to the bathroom.

McGregor's attorney, Barbara R. Llanes, claimed the accuser changed her story following the release of the video. Llanes called the accusation a "shakedown."

Winters told TMZ their client, "Did not even recall who led her into the restroom until seeing this video."

McGregor has been accused of sexual assault multiple times during his career. He has not faced legal punishment as a result of those accusations.