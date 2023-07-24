Vikings WR Jordan Addison told officer his dog was reason for going 140 mph in a 55

Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison's reason for speeding 140 mph in a 55 mph is a surprising one.

He was pulled over in his Lamborghini Urus after he was clocked at 85 mph above the posted speed limit.

The 21-year-old's citation was filed in Ramsey County District Court on Monday.

"Driver stated his dog was having an emergency at his residence, and that was the reason for his speed," the citation read, via StarTribune.

The filing also clarified Addison was cited for reckless driving while "consciously disregarding a substantial or unjustifiable risk."

Addison issued a statement via his agent, Tim Younger, on Friday but it didn't mention the furry friend.

"Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment, I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry," the statement read, according to a screenshot from NFL reporter Albert Breer.

Vikings WR Jordan Addison has released the following statement, via his agent Tim Younger. pic.twitter.com/RIdK875XiS — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) July 22, 2023

The former USC and Pittsburgh standout reported to Vikings training camp Sunday and is expected to take the field after missing some of the offseason program due to an undisclosed injury he sustained during rookie mini-camp.

His team issued a statement the shortly after news broke of the traffic stop on Thursday.

"We are aware of last night's traffic incident involving Jordan Addison and are gathering additional information," the Vikings said in a statement via ESPN.

Video footage of the stop shows Addison spoke with the trooper outside of his vehicle. Multiple reports maintain that he was not arrested.

VIDEO: Minnesota Vikings' first-round draft pick Jordan Addison was stopped by a State Trooper at I-94 and Dale Street shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday morning after being clocked at 140 mph in his Lamborghini Urus SUV. pic.twitter.com/jEioigp8Sn — MN CRIME | Police/Fire/EMS (@MN_CRIME) July 21, 2023

Addison reportedly signed his rookie deal in May, a four-year contract worth $13.7 million. As begins his journey toward competing for a starting role in Minnesota, he will also face some potential ramifications from the speeding incident. He's not likely to receive a suspension, but could be subject to a $2,500 fine and/or lose his license for six months.