In wake of deep cuts, NOAA says it will hire for 'mission-critical' weather service positions

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday it will hire for "mission-critical field positions" amid expert warnings that the National Weather Service has been cut too sharply just as hurricane season arrives.

An agency spokesperson said in a statement the positions will be advertised under a temporary reprieve from the federal government's widespread hiring pause “to further stabilize frontline operations.” NOAA also said they are filling some field office openings by reassigning staff, including some temporary hires.

The agency didn't say how many jobs would be posted and refused to provide more details.

Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency cuts gutted NWS and NOAA — which provide daily weather forecasts, up-to-the-minute severe storm warnings, climate monitoring and extreme weather tracking — earlier this year.

Hundreds of weather forecasters were fired and other federal NOAA employees were put on probationary status in February, followed by a later round of more than 1,000 cuts at the agency. By April, nearly half of NWS forecast offices had 20% vacancy rates. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has also been affected.

The new hires would be seen by the scientific community as especially imperative as the agency predicts a busy hurricane season and more tornados. In recent years, greenhouse gas emission-driven climate change has fueled more frequent, deadly, costly and increasingly nasty storms.

The weather service's mission includes warning people in danger with enough time to evacuate or find safe shelter. The cuts forced weather forecast offices to reduce their hours or no longer staff overnight shifts in less critical periods.

Insiders and experts have warned of the consequences that a staffing shortage would mean for weather forecasting amid extreme weather and the U.S. economy.

“In 2024, NOAA was able to offer some of its most accurate weather forecasting to date for active hurricanes," said Union of Concerned Scientists science fellow Marc Alessi. "These incredibly accurate forecasts were made possible by a fully funded NOAA.

“Despite the worsening climate and extreme weather impacts being felt across the country, the Trump administration has proceeded with its inhumane agenda that will leave people on the frontlines of disasters at greater risk,” Alessi added.

