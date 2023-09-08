Week 1 fantasy viewer guide: Games to binge, stream and skip

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Congrats, you've made it to the end of the week. It's officially Friday and a whole slate of NFL action is set to kickoff this weekend. On the pod, we are happy to announce and kick off our 'Fantasy viewer guide' series where every Friday we will tell you the games you need to binge, stream, and skip.

For this pod every Friday, Matt Harmon and company will identify the games you need to binge - must-watches with must-starts on your fantasy team - the games you need to stream - pay attention to but be mindful of who's starting in your lineup - and games you just want to skip - this one is self explanatory.

Joining Harmon for the first 'Viewers Guide' of the year is 4 for 4's TJ Hernandez who helps breakdown each game and provides fantasy matchups you need to pay attention to.

At the end of the pod, we debut our 'Smart decision, Smart Flex' segment as the two share two must-starts in your flex position on Sunday.

1:10 - New segment alert

4:40 - Games to 'Binge' to watch in Week 1

28:18 - Games to 'Stream' to watch in Week 1

49:30 - Games to 'Skip' to watch in Week 1

1:00:27 - Smart Flex decision of the Week

