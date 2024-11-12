Week 11 waiver wire pickups + Panic Meter: Malik Nabers, Bears WRs, Justin Jefferson | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Week 10 is in the books and oh my there's a lot of panic on these fantasy streets. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' to answer all of your listener submissions. The duo examines the situations for Malik Nabers, Chicago Bears, Justin Jefferson and many more.

To start the show, Harmon recaps the MNF game between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Rams. To end the show, the two discuss the hottest names on the waiver wire and help you prioritize the players you need to target this week to add to your roster:

(1:15) - Matt's MNF monologue on Dolphins-Rams

(11:35) - Coping Corner check in: Matt and Dalton resurrect players from Coping Corner

(19:30) - People’s panic meter: Chicago Bears, Brian Thomas Jr., Jordan Love, Diontae Johnson

(41:10) - People’s panic meter: Indianapolis Colts, Malik Nabers, Sam Darnold, Justin Jefferson, Jared Goff, Devonta Smith, Davante Adams, Xavier Worthy

(1:04:15) - Waiver Wire connections: Best pickups for Week 11

