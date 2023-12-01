Week 13 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Eight kickers delivered double-digit fantasy points in Week 12, but one stood out among the others: New Orleans kicker, Blake Grupe.

Grupe scored a whopping 19 points in Week 12, thanks for a five-of-six field-goal-attempt showing against the Falcons — his highest fantasy outing of 2023.

[Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

While not a household name, Grupe has been performing well for the Saints, and he's now the sixth-highest-scoring kicker in standard fantasy scoring.

Who will deliver a monster outing at kicker in Week 13? Here's how they stack up in our positional rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 13 fantasy kicker leaderboard?