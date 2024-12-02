Week 13 instant takeaways: Eagles' Super Bowl push, Steelers' versatility, Bryce Young emerging | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab break down the biggest matchups from Week 13 of NFL action, as they give their thoughts on the three biggest games from Sunday, parse through the leftovers from the Thanksgiving games and give instant takeaways for every game from the Week 13 Sunday slate.

The Philadelphia Eagles solidified their Super Bowl contender status with a dominant second-half performance against the Baltimore Ravens. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are now 8-0 since their bye, and Frank and Fitz both agree that Philly has a case to be considered the NFC favorite. Despite a strong effort from Lamar Jackson, the Ravens continue to struggle, particularly with kicker Justin Tucker’s recent struggles, which could haunt them come playoff time.

The Pittsburgh Steelers impress with their versatility, winning both low-scoring slugfests and high-scoring shootouts. Fitz and Frank praise Mike Tomlin’s coaching job, though they note some concerns, particularly with George Pickens' recent struggles. The Cincinnati Bengals, meanwhile, continue to disappoint, with Frank calling their defense a major liability despite Joe Burrow’s MVP-level play.

In the "Leftovers" segment, the guys discuss the Thanksgiving games, including the struggles of the Chicago Bears, an unremarkable Dallas Cowboys win and the Green Bay Packers turning in their best performance of the season. The Kansas City Chiefs continue to win ugly, but Fitz remains skeptical about their long-term prospects.

Fitz & Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate, including Bryce Young’s development, one of the dirtiest hits of the last few years, Drake Maye vs. Anthony Richardson and much more. The duo finish up with their predictions for Monday night's matchup between the Cleveland Browns & Denver Broncos.

(1:55) - San Francisco 49ers @ Buffalo Bills

(7:15) - Philadelphia Eagles @ Baltimore Ravens

(18:15) - Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals

(29:00) - Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions

(32:00) - New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys

(32:20) - Miami Dolphins @ Green Bay Packers

(34:00) - Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs

(40:45) Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers

(44:45) - Los Angeles Chargers @ Atlanta Falcons

(47:35) - Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars

(51:30) - Tennessee Titans @ Washington Commanders

(52:00) - Los Angeles Rams @ New Orleans Saints

(52:45) - Seattle Seahawks @ New York Jets

(55:30) - Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots

(57:30) - Arizona Cardinals @ Minnesota Vikings

(1:01:30) - Monday Night Football preview

