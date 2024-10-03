Week 6 Race For The Case & four must win games | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss four games in Week 6 that are must win situations for Ole Miss, Missouri, Florida State, and Rutgers. They break down what is on the line for each team to either revive their season or bolster their playoff resume.

Also, they provide another update on conference realignment, as Dellenger shares the next likely candidates to join the Mountain West. Additionally, they react to a quote from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey about the lives of college athletes after they graduate. Finally, they get to the 2024 edition of Fat Bear Week and their picks for Race for the Case.

(4:04) Ole Miss vs. South Carolina

(8:22) Missouri vs. Texas A&M

(15:37) Clemson vs. Florida State

(24:40) Nebraska vs. Rutgers

(29:20) Another realignment update

(38:07) Greg Sankey on college athletes

(49:57) Fat Bear Week

