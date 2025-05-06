What to expect with Shedeur Sanders vs. Dillon Gabriel at Browns rookie minicamp

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

When it comes to the Shedeur Sanders vs. Dillon Gabriel quarterback competition during the Cleveland Browns' rookie minicamp, keep your eyes on snap counts, who looks more comfortable and any early indications from the coaching staff on pecking order.

Both QBs will get their shot, but the initial lean goes to Gabriel based on draft capital. However, the door is open for Sanders to wow and shake up the depth chart if he adapts quickly and outperforms expectations.

Here's how Frank Schwab, Jori Epstein and Jason Fitz of Yahoo Sports' "Inside Coverage" podcast broke it down:

Both QBs will get serious looks, valuable reps

It’s not just about one or the other. The Browns’ decision to draft Gabriel in the third round (two rounds before they took Sanders) signals that Gabriel might be higher on the initial depth chart. As Schwab pointed out, when a team drafts a QB in Round 3, that's a proactive move — it "wanted" Gabriel.

Sanders, taken in the fifth round, was more of a reactive pick once he fell further than expected.

Watch the snap allocation and first impressions

Since there are only so many meaningful snaps to go around at rookie minicamp, the way reps are split between Gabriel and Sanders will be closely watched. Epstein noted that having just two QBs like Gabriel and Sanders will allow both to get significant time before the veterans (like Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett) rejoin activities.

The first exposure to NFL coaching, playbooks and tempo will put both players under a microscope. Coaches will be testing their ability to absorb new concepts and handle pressure.

What's the Browns' game plan for the duo?

As Schwab put it, Gabriel’s third-round selection means “he’s got to be ahead of Shedeur Sanders to start this thing.” But, as Epstein and Schwab agreed, the real competition begins with how each performs on the field — not just where they were picked.

The Browns likely won't carry four QBs long-term, so this is also a showcase for who can earn a clear developmental or backup spot, especially once the whole quarterback room is together.

Battle of upside between Gabriel, Sanders

According to Epstein, Gabriel might have the higher floor (character, work ethic, reliability), while Sanders has the higher ceiling (talent, potential for splash plays). Minicamp will be the start of the Browns figuring out how those traits translate on an NFL field.

This is just the beginning — the real separation will likely come once OTAs and training camp roll around, but rookie minicamp will provide our first true glimpse into how these two stack up when the lights turn on.

