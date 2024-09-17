What to know about the threats in Springfield, Ohio, after false claims about Haitian immigrants

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — (AP) — A small Ohio city has been inundated with hoax bomb threats since last week's presidential debate, when former President Donald Trump falsely accused members of Springfield's Haitian community of abducting and eating cats and dogs.

Trump's running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, has amplified debunked internet rumors about Haitian migrants as the Republican ticket criticizes the immigration policies of President Joe Biden's administration that are supported by Trump's Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. City officials acknowledge growing pains from the influx of some 15,000 Haitian immigrants, but say there's no evidence to support the claim they are consuming anyone's pets.

More than 30 bomb threats have been made against schools, government buildings and city officials' homes since last week, forcing evacuations and closures. Springfield also canceled its annual celebration of diversity, arts and culture in response to the threats, and on Tuesday, state police were deployed to city schools.

Here are some things to know about the situation in Springfield:

Who's behind the hoax threats?

Foreign actors, primarily. That's according to Ohio's governor, Republican Mike DeWine, who revealed that most of the threats are coming from overseas. The governor's office says a criminal investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies determined the “vast majority” of the threats were international in origin. Officials did not provide more information on how investigators determined they came from a foreign country, nor would DeWine reveal the name of the country.

What’s being done?

DeWine sent dozens of members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol to all 18 city schools, where sweeps will be conducted twice a day to prevent further disruption and help reassure parents and students the buildings are safe. Even with the increased police presence, though, many parents still kept their kids home from school on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, security cameras have been stationed at strategic spots in the city, and a bomb-sniffing dog was sent to Springfield and will be available round-the-clock.

And DeWine pledged $2.5 million over two years to increase support for primary health care. The state highway patrol is also helping local law enforcement with traffic enforcement. DeWine said many Haitians are inexperienced drivers and are unfamiliar with U.S. traffic laws.

How is the city responding?

Springfield never wanted the spotlight — not in this way.

On Tuesday, city officials said that misinformation and falsehoods about Haitian immigrants have sowed fear and division, disrupted learning and cost taxpayer dollars. In a statement, they begged public figures, community members and the media to “move beyond divisive rhetoric and instead work toward fostering unity, understanding and respect.” The statement did not mention Trump or Vance by name.

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue has said the immigrant influx is straining police, hospitals and schools. He has also criticized the federal government, saying the city asked for help months ago. But he called on national leaders Tuesday to “temper their words and speak truth.”

Why did so many Haitians move to Springfield?

Jobs and word of mouth.

Springfield shed manufacturing jobs and its population decreased significantly as a result toward the end of the last century. But the city has made a concerted effort to lure employers and Haitians immigrants have helped meet rising demand for labor in factories and warehouses. Word spread, and Haitians began arriving in greater numbers over the last few years.

Haitians in Springfield and elsewhere came to the U.S. to flee violence in their home country. Many Haitians are here under a federal program called Temporary Protected Status, which allows them to temporarily live and work in the U.S. because conditions are considered too dangerous for them to return to Haiti.

What are Haitian immigrants saying?

Members of the Haitian community say they felt uneasy even before Trump and Vance picked up and amplified the lies about pet-eating, as longtime residents chafed at the new arrivals' impact on jobs, housing and traffic.

“Some of them are talking about living in fear. Some of them are scared for their life,” Rose-Thamar Joseph said last week at Springfield's Haitian Community Help and Support Center.

At a church service on Sunday, Mia Perez said her daughter was evacuated from school twice last week.

“Kids in school are being asked by other kids: ’How does the dog taste? How does the cat taste?'” Perez said. “She’s asking, ‘Are we the kind of Haitians who eat this kind of stuff? Is it true? What’s happening?’”

“This is a conversation that I was not ready to have with my daughter,” Perez said. “I felt disrespected of our culture.”

