Who to blame for the Orioles' meltdown, Jersey Controversy & Kris Bubic joins the show | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Kris Bubic joins the show and talks about the ups and downs of his career, coming back from injury, pitching in the playoffs and what it's like being a part of this Royals team.
Plus, Jake and Jordan breakdown what is happening in Baltimore and what has caused the Orioles' season to go into a tailspin. Also, Jake is MAD about a new City Connect jersey. He and Jordan break down why.
All this and more when you join us for today's Baseball Bar-B-Cast.
(2:02) - Orioles falling apart
(25:58) - Kris Bubic interview
(50:55) - White Sox City Connect Jersey controversy
(1:01:35) - Daulton Varsho highlight catch
(1:05:27) - Odd NL West schedules
