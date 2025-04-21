Why the Steelers can't wait on Aaron Rodgers

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

Aaron Rodgers' comments on the Pat McAfee Show sparked a lot of discussion between Charles Robinson, Frank Schwab, and Jason Fitz on the latest episode of the Inside Coverage podcast. Here's what their conversation reveals about Rodgers' future:

1. Rodgers is in no rush and puts personal matters first

According to Charles Robinson, Rodgers was very clear that he’s dealing with personal issues, particularly within his close circle, and that’s a significant reason for his delay in making a decision about playing football next season. Robinson emphasized Rodgers doesn’t owe anyone a set timeline or rushed decision, especially since he’s not currently under contract with any NFL team.

“He’s not beholden any team right now," Robinson said. "He’s not under contract. So I think we owe him the grace."

2. No promises to any team, and the Steelers shouldn’t wait

All three hosts agree that, while Rodgers is entitled to handle his personal life however he sees fit, this leaves teams like the Steelers in a precarious position. Charles and Frank both stress that the Steelers “can’t count on this situation anymore.” Frank says, “For the first time yesterday, I said, they can’t. They got to move on.” Charles adds that, even if Rodgers eventually signs, Pittsburgh still needs to draft a young quarterback for the future, because relying on Rodgers is too uncertain.

3. Rodgers himself told the Steelers to ‘do what you gotta do'

Both Charles and Frank highlight that Rodgers said he’s been upfront with the Steelers, telling them that if they need to move on without him, they should. This signals to the hosts that Rodgers isn’t making any commitments or setting deadlines for a decision about joining a team. Charles sums it up: “He did open up that avenue to them ... if somebody wants to move on, that's just how it's going to go and you're okay with it.”

4. There’s a sense Rodgers may not actually play

The group expresses that Rodgers, despite leaving the door open, sounded more like a person who might elect not to play, at least for now.

5. Teams can’t build around his indecision

The broader takeaway for the hosts is that any team entertaining the idea of signing Rodgers needs to continue with their offseason plans as if he won’t be there. Fitz and Schwab both note that there’s real fatigue and “exhaustion” around the ongoing Rodgers saga, both for teams and fans.

