WNBA reset & Team USA basketball with Ros Gold-Onwude | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill podcast, Ros Gold-Onwude joins Vincent Goodwill to focus on the WNBA and the women of Team USA basketball.

The conversation starts, though, with a look at the legacies of Kevin Durant and LeBron James, both of which will include whatever happens in the final rounds of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Vince and Ros also discuss the pure joy of Anthony Edwards, who has cemented himself as one of the best basketball players in the world.

Getting into the W, Ros explains the only thing that could keep the New York Liberty from winning the championship before talking about the excellent rookie seasons of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, but not before surprising us with who she thinks is the 2nd best women’s basketball player in the world (behind A’ja Wilson, who is currently dominating for Team USA).

After reflecting on what it is like to represent your country in the Olympic Games, Ros tries to predict which players might be added to the Team USA women’s basketball roster for the 20208 games in Los Angeles.

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts