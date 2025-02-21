Woman accused of drugging and robbing older men in a deadly romance scheme

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A woman used online dating apps to lure at least four older men to meet her in person, then drugged them with sedatives and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in a “sinister” romance scheme, FBI officials in Las Vegas said Friday.

Three of the men died, authorities said, and she has been charged in one of their deaths.

Aurora Phelps, 43, who is in custody in Mexico, faces 21 counts including wire fraud, identity theft and one count of kidnapping resulting in death, Sue Fahami, the acting United States attorney for the District of Nevada, said at a news conference Friday.

“This is a romance scam on steroids,” said Spencer Evans, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Las Vegas division. The fourth victim awoke from a coma after Phelps gave him prescription sedatives over the course of a week, Evans added.

In one instance Phelps is alleged to have kidnapped a victim by heavily sedating him and taking him across the U.S.-Mexico border in a wheelchair and then to a Mexico City hotel room, where he was found dead hours later.

After incapacitating her victims, Evans said, Phelps stole their cars, withdrew money from their bank accounts, used their credit cards to purchase luxury items and gold and even tried to access social security and retirement accounts.

Phelps stole hundreds of thousands of dollars and attempted to steal millions, Evans said.

He added that the FBI is aware of other alleged victims in the U.S. and Mexico and making information about the case public, including the aliases the suspect used, in hopes of identifying more.

The FBI is also working with the Department of Justice and Mexican authorities to secure her extradition.

If convicted on every charge, which include seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of mail fraud, six counts of bank fraud, three counts of identity theft and one count of kidnapping, Phelps faces a maximum sentence of life in prison, Fahami said.

