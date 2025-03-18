World Cup Bubble Watch: The race to 2026 kicks into high gear

The 2026 men's World Cup begins in 15 months and yet, as it flickers onto the horizon, only three countries have qualified. They are the co-hosts, the United States, Mexico and Canada. The rest of the 48-team puzzle, the largest World Cup field ever, has not yet nestled into place.

That, however, is about to change. A sporadic sprint to 2026 will commence this week. Over five so-called international windows — one each in March, June, September, October and November — 169 nations will tussle for 45 open slots; and by the end of 2025, all but six will be filled.

[Yahoo Fantasy Bracket Mayhem is back: Enter for a shot to win up to $50K]

The 2026 World Cup, in other words, is about to take shape. And this is your home, your hub, to follow its formation.

Yahoo Sports’ World Cup Bubble Watch will track the six-continent sprint between now and November. We’ll publish updated breakdowns of the World Cup field before and after each window, beginning in March, when qualifiers resume (or begin) on five of the six continents.

And we’ll introduce each iteration by presenting a digestible picture of perhaps the most sprawling, stop-start, confusing but consequential sporting competition on Earth.

The 2026 World Cup qualifying bubble — mid-March

The following is a subjective assessment of soccer’s 211 men’s national teams and where they stand entering the March window.

It's a snapshot based on 2026 qualifying results to date, but also on the quality of each team. Uzbekistan and Egypt, for example, are "confident" because they've already won crucial games; but so is Spain, despite not playing a single qualifier yet, because, well, it's Spain — the reigning European champions who haven't failed to qualify in more than five decades.

Think of the “confident” category as, roughly, the countries with an 80% or better chance to qualify. The long shots are below 20%. The bubble is everywhere in between.

And the bubble, for now, is humongous, because there is so much that still needs to be settled over the next 12 months.

Qualified (3): Canada, Mexico, United States

Confident (19): Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador; Japan, Iran, South Korea, Uzbekistan; Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia; Spain, France, England, Germany, Portugal, Netherlands; New Zealand

Bubble (78): Paraguay, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile, Peru; Australia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Bahrain, China, UAE, Qatar, Iraq, Jordan, Oman; Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Algeria, Ghana, Mali, Sudan, South Africa, Rwanda, Benin, Libya, Cape Verde, Angola, Gabon, Mozambique, Botswana, Guinea, Uganda, Comoros, Madagascar; Italy, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Switzerland, Austria, Sweden, Poland, Wales, Serbia, Scotland, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Turkey, Georgia, Hungary, Ireland, Slovenia, Greece, Ukraine, Iceland, Finland, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Norway, Israel, North Macedonia, Albania, Czechia, Montenegro; Honduras, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, Curacao, Haiti, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Jamaica, Suriname, El Salvador

Long shot (72): Kyrgyzstan, North Korea, Palestine, Kuwait; Djibouti, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Burkina Faso, Togo, South Sudan, Mauritania, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Eswatini, Niger, Tanzania, Zambia, Congo*, Seychelles, Gambia, Kenya, Burundi, Somalia, Namibia, Liberia, Malawi, Equatorial Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe, Chad, Central African Republic; Bulgaria, Kosovo, Belarus, Armenia, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, Lithuania, Latvia, Malta, Cyprus, Moldova, San Marino, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar; Fiji, New Caledonia, Tahiti; Cuba, Cayman Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Bahamas, Saint Lucia, Aruba, Barbados, Guyana, Montserrat, Belize, Dominican Republic, Dominica, British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Anguilla

A continent-by-continent breakdown is below. But first, a quick rundown of how 2026 World Cup qualifying works.

How 2026 World Cup qualifying works

FIFA, soccer's global governing body, divvies up World Cup berths and allots them to six continental confederations. For 2026, the allotment is:

Europe: 16Africa: 9*Asia: 8*South America: 6*North and Central America and the Caribbean: 6** (3 co-hosts qualified automatically; 3 others will qualify on merit)Oceania: 1*

*The asterisks represent playoff berths. After 46 spots are claimed, six additional teams go to an intercontinental playoff to vie for the final two spots in March of 2026.

Each confederation devises its own qualifying format. Some, like Asia’s, are long and labyrinthine; others, like Europe’s, are relatively straightforward. We’ll outline them below.

South America (CONMEBOL)

Format: Simple. Ten teams, in a single table, play one another home and away. The top six qualify for the World Cup. Seventh place earns a journey to the intercontinental playoff.

Status: We're two-thirds through a two-year grind that began in September 2023 and ends in September 2025. March brings Matchday 13 and 14 of the 18-round gauntlet.

Standings | Schedule and results

How to watch:Fanatiz, Telemundo/Universo (Brazil and Argentina home games)

Qualified: None

Confident: Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador

Bubble: Paraguay, Venezuela, Bolivia, Chile, Peru

Long shot: None

Eliminated: None

Games, teams and storylines to watch in March

Will World Cup expansion yield history? — In the 32-team World Cup era, CONMEBOL's top five was very difficult to crack. Now that the cut line is at seven, not five, the door is ajar for Bolivia and Venezuela — the two South American nations who've never won a World Cup match. They currently sit in seventh and eighth place, separated by one point. Both face last-place Peru this month … before a mammoth head-to-head meeting in June.

Is Brazil in the clear? — The Brazilians wobbled and won only one qualifier from October 2023 through September 2024. As they did, the world cautiously whispered: Is the unthinkable happening? Could the giant of all giants fail to qualify for the first time ever? They have since recovered, and now stand on stable ground, in fifth place. But their upcoming games are three of the toughest on the continent: vs. Colombia, at Argentina, at Ecuador. If they lose the first two this month, worries could perk up again.

Asia (AFC)

Format: Complicated. A first round whittled the field down from 46 to 36. A second round, featuring groups of four, cut it in half to 18. In the ongoing third round, those 18 teams were seeded and drawn into three groups of six. The top two in each group qualify for the World Cup. The next two — so six teams in total — go to a fourth round, or second-chance round, where they're split into two groups of three. The winner of each fourth-round group also qualifies. The runners-up go to a playoff for a place in the intercontinental playoff. So, yeah … complicated.

Status: We're more than halfway through the crucial third round, where World Cup dreams are realized, sustained or broken. Matchdays 7 and 8 out of 10 are in March.

Standings | Schedule and results

How to watch:OneFootball

Qualified: None

Confident: Japan, Iran, South Korea, Uzbekistan

Bubble: Australia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Bahrain, China, UAE, Qatar, Iraq, Jordan, Oman

Long shot: Kyrgyzstan, North Korea, Palestine, Kuwait

Eliminated: Mongolia, Maldives, Guam, Sri Lanka, Macau, Cambodia, Timor-Leste, Brunei, Bhutan, Laos, India, Afghanistan, Syria, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Turkmenistan, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Philippines, Tajikistan, Pakistan, Yemen, Nepal, Lebanon, Bangladesh

Games, teams and storylines to watch in March

Japan, Iran, South Korea near qualification — On Thursday, Japan will very likely become the first non-host country to qualify. Iran and South Korea, with two home games apiece in this March window, could follow next week.

Group C for Chaos — On paper, Group C was a three-way fight between Japan, Australia and Saudi Arabia for two direct qualification spots. In practice, it has been a beautiful mess. Below Japan, the Aussies, Saudis and Indonesia, Bahrain and China are all separated by a solitary point. Any of them could nab the second spot; any of them could be eliminated. (Indonesia is the lone contender remaining from the opening round; it could have to play as many as 26 games to qualify.)

China — Within that Group C mess, China is the team to watch. It has never won a World Cup game or scored a World Cup goal. But, having already faced (and lost to) Japan twice, it has a real chance to qualify — especially if it can nick points off Australia and Saudi Arabia this month.

Iraq — Iraq, which has also never won a World Cup game, sits in second in Group B, on the cusp of qualification. Its March schedule is as fertile as can be: vs. Kuwait at home and Palestine at a neutral venue. The Iraqis rarely score goals, but have kept clean sheets in five of their six games thus far; if they can get at least a win and a draw this month, they'd be in great shape to secure a (politically fascinating) place at the tournament in North America.

Africa (CAF)

Format: All 54 teams were drawn into nine groups of six. The winner of each group qualifies for the World Cup. The four runners-up with the most points go to a playoff; and the winner of that playoff gets Africa's spot in the intercontinental playoffs.

Status: We're nearly midway through the double-round-robin group phase. Matchdays 5 and 6 out of 10 are in March.

Standings | Schedule and results

How to watch: FIFA+

Qualified: None

Confident: Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia

Bubble: Senegal, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Algeria, Ghana, Mali, Sudan, South Africa, Rwanda, Benin, Libya, Cape Verde, Angola, Gabon, Mozambique, Botswana, Guinea, Uganda, Comoros, Madagascar

Longshot: Djibouti, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Burkina Faso, Togo, South Sudan, Mauritania, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, Eswatini, Niger, Tanzania, Zambia, Congo*, Seychelles, Gambia, Kenya, Burundi, Somalia, Namibia, Liberia, Malawi, Equatorial Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe, Chad, Central African Republic

Eliminated: None

Withdrew: Eritrea

*FIFA suspended Congo’s soccer federation in February, but did not say how the suspension would impact the national team’s qualifying campaign.

Games, teams and storylines to watch in March

Nigeria in trouble — With only three points from four games so far, the Super Eagles surely must win one or both of their March games — against group-leading Rwanda and last-place Zimbabwe.

Senegal, DR Congo or … Sudan? — Senegal was a heavy favorite in Group B, but enters March in second place behind a soccer minnow: Sudan. Those two meet on Saturday, with the winner leaping to — or further ahead at — the top of the table. A draw would benefit the Democratic Republic of Congo, which finished fourth at the most recent Africa Cup of Nations, and which faces the group's two bottom-feeders (South Sudan and Mauritania) this month.

Ghana, Comoros or Madagascar? — The Ghanaians lost to Comoros, a volcanic archipelago of less than a million people, back in November 2023. They rebounded last year with a massive victory in Mali, thanks to a 94th-minute Jordan Ayew winner, but Group I remains very much up for grabs. Their next big task? A showdown with third-place Madagascar next week.

Europe (UEFA)

Format: Europe's 54 eligible nations were split into 12 groups of four or five teams apiece. After a double round robin, the winner of each group qualifies for the World Cup. The runners-up, plus the four best-ranked teams remaining from a separate UEFA competition, the Nations League, go to playoffs — where they'd have to win two knockout matches to claim one of Europe's last four World Cup spots.

Status/Timeline: The five-team groups begin their round robins in March. The four-team groups don't kick off until September. They'll all conclude in November. The playoffs are in March of 2026.

Standings | Schedule

How to watch: Fox Sports channels

Qualified: None

Confident: Spain, France, England, Germany, Portugal, Netherlands

Bubble: Italy, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Switzerland, Austria, Sweden, Poland, Wales, Serbia, Scotland, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Turkey, Georgia, Hungary, Ireland, Slovenia, Greece, Ukraine, Iceland, Finland, Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Norway, Israel, North Macedonia, Albania, Czech Republic, Montenegro

Long shot: Bulgaria, Kosovo, Belarus, Armenia, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, Lithuania, Latvia, Malta, Cyprus, Moldova, San Marino, Liechtenstein, Andorra, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar

Eliminated: None

Banned: Russia

Games, teams and storylines to watch in March

Erling Haaland's World Cup chase — Norway opens at Moldova, then at home against Israel. It has not qualified for a men's World Cup since the 20th century, and has only once reached the men's Euros, so it was tossed into a group with either Germany or Italy. But, from Martin Ødegaard to Julian Ryerson, from Antonio Nusa to Alexander Sørloth and most of all Erling Haaland, it suddenly has reams of talent. Its qualifying journey will be one of the most fascinating to watch.

England — The Three Lions are the only top seed set to open their campaign in March. They should roll over Andorra and Latvia, but with Serbia awaiting them in the fall, qualification is no lock.

Oceania (OFC)

Format: For this collection of 11 Pacific island nations, it's essentially a play-in round, then a brief group stage, then a four-team playoff.

Status: The playoff is upon us! It's New Zealand vs. Fiji and New Caledonia vs. Tahiti in the do-or-die semifinals on Friday. The winners meet next Monday, and the winner of that goes to the World Cup; the loser goes to the intercontinental playoffs.

Standings | Schedule

How to watch:FIFA+

Qualified: None

Confident: New Zealand

Bubble: None

Long shot: Fiji, New Caledonia, Tahiti

Eliminated: Cook Islands, American Samoa, Samoa, Tonga, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu

Games, teams and storylines to watch in March

Will the World Cup get its truest underdog ever? — No nation remotely close in size and soccer status to Fiji (FIFA rank: 148), New Caledonia (152) or Tahiti (153) has ever reached the men's World Cup. Two of the three will get a crack at toppling New Zealand this month.

But don’t bet the bank on them. The games are in Wellington and Auckland. And besides, New Zealand ran roughshod over its group in the previous round, winning all three games by a combined margin of 19-1. It hasn’t lost a meaningful qualifier to OFC opposition since Australia left the confederation in 2006.

North, Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF)

Format: After a four-team play-in round to shave the field from 32 to 30, those 30 were divided into six groups of five. The top two in each group will advance to a decisive third round, where the 12 second-round survivors will be drawn into three groups of four. The three winners of those groups qualify for the World Cup, and the two best runners-up head to the intercontinental playoffs.

Status: On hiatus midway through the second round. The next games are in June.

Standings | Schedule and results

Qualified: Canada, Mexico, United States (all automatically)

Confident: None

Bubble: Honduras, Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago, Curacao, Haiti, Panama, Nicaragua, Guatemala, Jamaica, Suriname, El Salvador

Long shot: Cuba, Cayman Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Grenada, Bahamas, Saint Lucia, Aruba, Barbados, Guyana, Montserrat, Belize, Dominican Republic, Dominica, British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Anguilla

Eliminated: U.S. Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands