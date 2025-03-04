Would Alabama deserve a No. 1 seed if it beats Florida, Auburn to close out season? | CBB Power Hour

(This article was written with the assistance of Castmagic, an AI tool, and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy. Please reach out to us if you notice any mistakes.)

The Alabama men's basketball team has endured a journey few could have handled, racing through a treacherous SEC schedule. As the Crimson Tide wrap up their regular season with matchups against No. 5 Florida and No. 1 Auburn, one question looms large: Can Alabama nab a coveted No. 1 seed come Selection Sunday?

Journey through the SEC minefield

In recent weeks, Alabama has grappled with a lineup of formidable foes. The Tide faced Auburn, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and now turn toward Florida and Auburn once more. Caroline Fenton pointed out in the latest "CFB/CBB Power Hour" episode that this stretch could define their season, describing it as "one of the most challenging schedules in the country."

Yet, hope remains unshaken. Alabama has shown flashes of brilliance, highlighted by victories that propelled them into the top-10 conversation. However, a recent loss to Tennessee showcased vulnerabilities, ones Alabama must address to keep their ambitions intact.

Jason Fitz challenged Bama's ability to rise above these adversities, noting, "Florida, Bama — it feels colossal. They must respond." Respond they must, especially against a Florida team that's made life tough for even the stoutest of SEC challengers.

Florida clash: A test of character

The showdown with Florida is more than just another game; it's a litmus test for Alabama's tournament aspirations. With Florida proving a tough out for any opponent, this matchup signifies a pivotal moment for the Crimson Tide. An impressive win would certainly bolster their resume.

Yet, Florida's resilience is renowned, which could complicate Alabama's path to a No. 1 seed. Fitz described the task ahead as a "battle for seeding," emphasizing that Alabama must prove its worth among the nation's elite.

Auburn showdown: Rivalry reignited

Perhaps the most tantalizing matchup is the season finale against Auburn. With Auburn already locking in the SEC regular season title, pride and positioning are at play. This rivalry clash not only affords Alabama an opportunity for retribution after their recent loss to Auburn, but it also allows Bruce Pearl’s squad to make one final statement before the conference tournaments begin.

Both Fenton and Fitz concurred that this matchup is about far more than standings. It’s a defining moment, a chance for Alabama to showcase the fortitude, skill and grit needed to march into the NCAA tournament as a legitimate contender.

Will Alabama stand tall?

As Selection Sunday approaches, Alabama’s fate rests largely in their own hands. If they can muscle past Florida and Auburn in impressive fashion, a No. 1 seed remains within reach — a symbol of their remarkable journey through the SEC gauntlet.

The Crimson Tide’s upcoming games will dictate their tournament narrative. Alabama fans should brace for a thrilling ride, as their beloved team takes center stage, looking to cement a place atop the college basketball landscape. Will Alabama seize this moment, or will the SEC grind prove a hurdle too high? This finale promises drama, intensity, and the potential for history in the making.