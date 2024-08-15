WR position preview: League winners, sleepers and fades | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Football 301

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

It's position preview week at Yahoo Fantasy and the pod and there may be no other position discussed, debated and passionately watched in fantasy more than the wide receiver position. Matt Harmon is back in the host chair and joined by Dalton Del Don to break down every angle of the WR position in 2024. Harmon and Del Don attempt to identify the potential league winners, sleepers and fades at the WR position this season:

(3:15) - WR position preview: Do we have more concern for elite WRs this year?

(21:20) - Where Matt and Dalton differ from consensus ADP

(40:20) - Making sense of crowded WR rooms

(49:40) - Sleepers, late round WRs to target, fades

(1:00:00) - Last piece of draft advice for WRs

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts